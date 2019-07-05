The July 4th 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California had the entire region rocked with people as far as Las Vegas feeling the temblor. With the quake, several celebs took to social media to talk about what they felt.

Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Mariah Carey, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were all rattled by the seismic event that struck near the Mojave Desert, just a short distance from Los Angeles. The U.S. Geological Survey initially reported it as being a 6.6 magnitude quake.

DuVernay, a native Angeleno, said although she’s experienced earthquakes before, this one literally broke new ground.

Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2019

But Carey, coming from New York, Carey said she is not use to earthquakes and wondered what to do.

I was like… Do I roll out of bed and get to the doorway? I'm from New York, I can't handle this! https://t.co/6eNWOFfubu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 4, 2019

Union added a bit of levity to the scary moment.

The fact that I experienced that longass earthquake while on the toilet at the gym…and immediately blamed the celery juice, is about right. Lordt. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile Johnson was thinking of others and praying that everyone was ok.

6.6 is strong. We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good. Prayers to those in D valley, Bakersfield, S Valley, Kern etc. Be safe, stay prepared. #mothernature — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2019

The quake touched down about 150 miles from LA near the town of Ridgecrest, California, which is also close to the Mojave Desert. Some 15 million people reportedly felt it. The town of Ridgecrest declared a state of Emergency on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. More quakes could be in store in the coming days, seismologists say.

“We should be expecting lots of aftershocks and some of them will be bigger than the 3s we’ve been having so far,” U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Lucy Jones told a news conference. “I think the chance of having a magnitude 5…is probably greater than 50-50,” she said.

The quake could be felt across Nevada and up the Pacific Coast in California. Only few injuries and minimal damage was reported. But Patients at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” hospital Chief Executive James Suver told the Lost Angeles Times.

Lester Holt of NBC News has seen his fair share of weather disasters just by being a news anchor. On Thursday, Holt reported from Santa Monica, and described what the earthquake felt like.