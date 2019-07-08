Rap artist Tip “T.I.” Harris has been tapped by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to help repurpose the city jail, after a decline in inmates sparked new legislation about the future of the facility.

The “Live Your Life” rapper is part of a 25 member task force that includes criminal justice reform volunteers, activists and city council members who will reportedly evaluate potential uses for the Atlanta City Detention Center, where violators of city ordinances and minor traffic infractions are held.

The task force, which also includes Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Scrapp Deleon, will listen to input from the community about the best ways to utilize the jail and present the recommended changes to Mayor Bottoms, CNN reports.

Bottoms said the goal is to transform the jail into a “multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility and crime prevention.”

“This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city,” Bottoms said in a news release. “It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

A decline in inmates combined with an increase in operating costs forced the mayor to sign legislation in May that called for the closure and repurposing of the jail.

“The final closure of this Detention Center symbolizes a new era for the city of Atlanta,” Bottoms said in a May news release. “Taking this critical step will both result in meaningful change for Atlanta and set a new standard for the rest of the nation.”

Rapper such as Meek Mill and T.I. have become staunch advocates of criminal justice reform, often speaking out on police brutality and the harsh sentencing courts give to people of color.

T.I. recently partnered with Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church for a Freedom Day Bailout and expungement campaign.