STARZ has finally dropped the first official trailer for the long-awaited sixth season of Power. Cast members Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, La La Anthony and Larenz Tate hit the Center Stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans to treat fans to a sneak peek of what may be the hit show’s final season.

Executive producer, 50 Cent, recently revealed that he has changed his mind about ending the successful series after season 6, and insists he intends to keep the addictive drama going. So far, STARZ has not confirmed that it will continue with the show, so let’s hope the upcoming season leaves room for more stories to come.

Here’s the official synopsis for the season:

Season 6 of POWER picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost’s need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary – is the most dangerous he’s ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

Check out the trailer:

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, Power season six premieres Sunday, August 25, 2019 on STARZ, the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND, and culminates with the “Final Betrayal” played out across an extended 15-episode season.