Looks like fans are getting their wish and The Real Housewives of Atlanta breakout star Kenya Moore will be back to stir up trouble in the upcoming 12th season.

Moore has been a staple in the franchise since Season 5 and sat out most of last season to focus on her marriage to Marc Daly and the birth of her baby girl, Brooklyn Daly.

According to E!, after her guest appearance on the Season 11 finale, which indirectly led to Cynthia Bailey, and NeNe Leakes ending their friendship, many viewers commented on social media that they missed having Moore spice things up on the show. Apparently producers were listening to that feedback and have decided to do just that.

Before she left the show, Moore was heavily criticized for getting secretly married and then hiding her husband from the camera for the majority of season 10. Her reluctance to let viewers into her personal life is what lead to her split from BRAVO, but it seems all parties have finally reached some sort of compromise. Moore will find a way to protect her family while still providing the sort of content viewers want to see from her.

“It’s going to be a great season,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

“Kenya isn’t wasting time reminding everyone why she’s reality TV gold,” added another source.

Despite the dramatic way they ended their friendship, both Bailey and Leakes have agreed to return to the show as well. Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille will also be back to round out the Season 11 cast.

Moore has already been spotted filming scenes with the ladies, but no premiere date for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 has been announced as of yet.

Grio fam…Are you excited for Kenya’s return to the show?