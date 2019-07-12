Common is finally ready to drop a new album for fans and just revealed Let Love will be released on August 30.

He announced the good news this week and dropped the album’s second single, “Hercules” featuring Swizz Beatz on Thursday. He also shared the song’s video.

Common tells Jada Pinkett Smith that he wants to be taken off the market

In it, we see Common thwart a convenience store robbery caught on surveillance camera—in between rapping into his iPhone. Vince Staples makes a cameo as the cashier.

Check it out:

The superstar enlisted several of the music industry’s heavy hitters for the 11-track project including BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott, Daniel Caesar, Dwele, Jonathan McReynolds, Swizz Beatz, and more.

“This album is inspired by the book, “Let Love Have The Last Word” which gave me a path to write about things I had never written about before. It forced me to go deeper and because I opened up about so many things in the book, I was charged to go to raw, personal and spiritual places in the music. Production-wise, I knew that the music had to have depth, soul and dimension to it. I wanted the musicianship and the spirit of what live music brings, but it also had to have something raw and basement about it. When my team said, ‘You should do some music revolving around the book,’ I just took that energy and went running into my artistry without focusing on anything else. No movies, no commercials, no parties (well, I don’t do that too much anyway) and I just worked on music. So this album is the culmination of this journey, this passion and this Divine Love that I have for one of GOD’s greatest gifts – MUSIC,” Common said in a statement.

Common has already taken the album on the road, kicking off his Let Love Tour in Denver this week. He will cross the U.S. and Canada before taking his talents overseas in September.

Common, Al Sharpton react to NBA teams abandoning ‘owner’ title

Let Love Track List:

1. Good Morning Love feat. Samora Pinderhughes

2. HER Love feat. Daniel Caesar w/special guest Dwele

3. Dwele’s Interlude

4. Hercules feat. Swizz Beatz

5. Fifth Story feat. Leikeli47

6. Forever Your Love feat. BJ The Chicago Kid

7. Leaders (Crib Love) feat. A-Trak

8. Memories of Home feat. BJ The Chicago Kid and Samora Pinderhughes

9. Show Me That You Love feat. Jill Scott and Samora Pinderhughes

10. My Fancy Free Future Love

11. God Is Love feat. Leon Bridges and Jonathan McReynolds

Find out when Common will be headed to your hood.

Let Love U.S. Tour Dates:

7/11 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

7/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Gallivan Center

7/14 – Seattle, WA – The Moore

7/16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

7/17 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

7/18 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

7/20 – Las Vegas, NV – Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center

7/21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

7/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

7/26 – Newport Beach, CA – The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

Let Love Second Leg Tour Dates:

8/7 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/8 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

8/9 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

8/10 – Covington, KY – Madison Theater*

8/11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theater

8/14 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

8/15 – Mashantucket, CT – Fox Theatre

8/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

8/20 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

8/21 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

8/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/23 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

8/27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

8/28 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory

8/29 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts