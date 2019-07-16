ONE Musicfest is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with its biggest and boldest lineup yet. Headliners for the annual festival held in Atlanta include Wu-Tang Clan, Gucci Mane, and more.
The two-day festival will take place September 7-8 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.
Historically, ONE Musicfest has seen some major collaborations and reunions; this year won’t be any different with Rick Ross, Rae Sremmurd, Raphael Saadiq, Three 6 Mafia, The Florida All-Stars (Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke, and T-Pain), and more set to take the stage.
Teyana Taylor and Summer Walker will also deliver performances at the star-studded event. Fans can also expect to see KP The Great & His Superfriends featuring Pharrel
- 7AM
- ARI LENNOX
- BABY ROSE
- CHRONIXX
- DMX
- FLORIDA ALL-STARS FEATURING * T-PAIN * TRINA * TRICK DADDY
- GUCCI MANE
- JAMESDAVIS
- KEY!
- KOFFEE
- KP THE GREAT & HIS SUPERFRIENDS FEATURING PHARRELL WILLIAMS, USHER AND SURPRISE GUESTS
- LOLO ZOUAI
- MUSIQ SOULCHILD
- PHONY PPL
- QUEEN NAIJA
- RAE SREMMURD
- RAPHAEL SAADIQ
- RICK ROSS
- SNOH AALEGRA
- SUMMER WALKER
- TAYLA PARX
- TEYANA TAYLOR
- THE BONFYRE
- THREE 6 MAFIA REUNION FEATURING JUICY J, DJ PAUL, GANGSTA BOO AND CRUNCHY BLACK
- TOBE NWIGWE
- TORY LANEZ
- WIZKID
- WU-TANG CLAN – 25TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY PERFORMANCE
- YUNG BABY TATE