ONE Musicfest is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with its biggest and boldest lineup yet. Headliners for the annual festival held in Atlanta include Wu-Tang Clan, Gucci Mane, and more.

The two-day festival will take place September 7-8 at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

Historically, ONE Musicfest has seen some major collaborations and reunions; this year won’t be any different with Rick Ross, Rae Sremmurd, Raphael Saadiq, Three 6 Mafia, The Florida All-Stars (Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke, and T-Pain), and more set to take the stage.

Teyana Taylor and Summer Walker will also deliver performances at the star-studded event. Fans can also expect to see KP The Great & His Superfriends featuring Pharrel l Williams, Usher and surprise guests.

For the past 10 years, ONE Musicfest has maintained its place at the forefront of the culture as a platform for timeless icons and explosive upstarts alike. It has notably played host to everyone from the Dungeon Family Reunion featuring Outkast’s last performance, Davido, Kendrick Lamar, The Roots, Migos, Jill Scott, Nas, Miguel, 2 Chainz, and George Clinton.

“I started the festival with the intent of creating a space where all corners of urban music and subcultures felt welcomed. From Afrobeats to Trap Music. From Alternative to Reggae. A generational oasis of progressive minds and talent. We use music as the catalyst and unity is the outcome. What started as a 2,000 person block party has evolved to a 50,000 person cultural celebration,” Founder, Jason “J” Carter said in a statement.

“ONE Musicfest will have a $16 million dollar economic impact on the city of Atlanta. 50% of our audience is NOT from the greater Atlanta area. Last year, we had people travel from as far as Australia to attend. This year we already have tickets sales from over 22 various states.”

