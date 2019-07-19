With the intense scrutiny being placed on Republicans after the volatile rhetoric coming from President Trump, a retired judge and longtime GOP party member in Texas has announced this week that’s she’s left the party specifically because of him.

According to CNN, this week former Texas criminal appeals judge Elsa Alcala denounced the president’s “ideology” of “racism” on the heels of his social media attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color last weekend.

“It has taken me years to say this publicly but here I go. President Trump is the worst president in the history of this country,” Alcala wrote last week in a Facebook post, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “Even accepting that Trump has had some successes — and I believe these are few — at his core, his ideology is racism. To me, nothing positive about him could absolve him of his rotten core.”

She clarified that she plans to vote in the Democratic primary next year for the first time in more than 20 years and officially switched her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat because it’s clear the “viable” Democratic candidates “are superior to the status quo.”

“Please don’t lecture me about abortion because today Trump’s actions are resulting in the deaths of live humans in other ways,” Alcala preemptively warned her critics. “There is no moral high ground by Republicans on abortion or the value of life.

“And don’t tell me to go back where I came from,” she concluded. “My relatives have been in this Texas area since it was before the USA and I was born in the USA. My English is probably better than yours.”

In her post, Alcala concedes that she spent 29 years in government service and is still grateful for the support she received from former Republican administrations, which she said were not “Trump-like (they wanted an inclusive party).”