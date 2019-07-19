Michelle Obama has gained the moniker, “out forever First Lady,” since leaving the White House, but according to a new poll taken across the globe, her popularity far surpasses her American fanbase.

According to a recent YouGov.com poll, which surveyed 42,000 people in 41 countries, Obama tops the list as the “Most Admired Woman in the World,” replacing actress and human rights activist Angelina Jolie.

The former FLOTUS even beat out good friend, media mogul and talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, who came in right behind her in second place. Jolie fell to third while Queen Elizabeth II, who last year became an in-law to Meghan Markle, was fourth on the list.

First Ladies are found around the YouGov list this year. Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, is found on the list at no. 8 and current First Lady Melania Trump slid into the top 20 at no. 19.

On the Most Admired Men’s list, former president Barack Obama, came in at number two, right behind tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates who topped the list this year.

The Obamas have consistently appeared on the top of similar lists for some time now. In 2018, a Gallup poll said Michelle Obama was America’s most admired woman, marking the first time in 17 years that someone other than Hillary Clinton was at the top of that list. On Gallup’s 2018 list of most admired men, Barack Obama won for the 11th year in a row.

It has been widely speculated that the power couple has remained influential and even more sought after since leaving the White House. Last year they signed a multi-year deal to produce films and series for Netflix. The first slate of those projects being produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions was announced earlier this year, and according to a Netflix press release, the streaming service is expect to make even more project announcements in the coming months.