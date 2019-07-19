If there’s one thing that can probably intimidate President Donald Trump, it’s a room full of Black people. Perhaps that’s the real reason why he says he must cancel his plan to address those in attendance at the 110 Annual NAACP convention in Detroit from July 20-23, 2019.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Trump says he had every intention to speak at the convention, but couldn’t make it work because of a change in the date and the agreed upon format. In fact, he refuses to appear for a Q&A discussion instead opting for only doing a speech.

“I very much wanted to go,” said Trump about speaking at the convention. “Unfortunately, they want to do it in the form of a question and answer.”

READ MORE: Trump renews racist assault against congresswomen, says other racists agree with him

Rev. Wendell Anthony, the NAACP Detroit Branch President, told Fox 2 Detroit that Trump is making a major mistake in canceling his appearance at this event.

“There is a format; every candidate has said that he or she would be glad to participate in,” Anthony said. “It’s beyond us as to why that would be of some discomfort for the president ”

In addition, Anthony feels as if the President should be open to receiving questions from fellow citizens.

“We have a right to question our presidents and ask the leader of the free world what our future will be,” he said.

No matter what side of the aisle you support, the NAACP has always invited sitting American presidents to participate in its national convention. As the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, several of the Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to attend over the convention dates as well as a few government officials including Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. The Detroit branch is said to be the largest of the 2,200 chapters with some 500,000 members.

READ MORE: Meghan McCain on Trump Omar attacks: ‘You’re making it hard for me to criticize her’

All of this comes at the end of a tumultuous week for Trump, who has been labeled a racist (again) for maligning four junior Congresswomen of color and further inciting a North Carolina crowd by saying the women should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came from.”

Except, that totally broken and crime infested country is America, as three of the women were born here and one is a naturalized citizen.

For more on the convention, visit naacpconvention.org.