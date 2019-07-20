Donald Trump took to twitter on Saturday to guarantee rapper A$AP Rocky‘s bail, or an alternative, for release from a Swedish jail.
The rapper was detained in early July, accused of assaulting a man before a concert in Stockholm. He denied the charges, posting Instagrams of two men follow his entourage.
READ MORE: Sweden wants extension of A$AP Rocky’s detention after fight
Just had a very good call with @SwedishPM Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019
Trump’s tweet comes just a day after he announced plans to call the Swedish prime minister to see how he can help rapper A$AP Rocky.
But according to CNBC News, this wasn’t Trump’s original idea. The proposed call to Prime Minister Stefan Lofven came as an idea after the president had a conversation with Kanye West.
Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019
Trump’s connection to West comes as no surprise. Since the 2016 election Kanye has shown unwavering support for Trump, while his wife, Kim Kardashian West, has worked alongside him to help nonviolent criminals to be released from jail.
West tweeted in April 2018: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We both are dragon energy.”
The New York Times reported that Kanye asked his wife Kim to call in a favor. She was told to ask Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, to help A$AP in Sweden. Kushner then asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to work with Swedish authorities to make sure conditions in the the Swedish jail were to up par with conditions in the U.S.
Even though the president is now involved with A$AP’s case. Some fans believe his case is, well, poetic justice.
According to XXL, fans recalled back in 2016 when A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, tried to distance himself from the Black Lives Matter Movement and the murder of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Mo.
“Why, because I’m Black? So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” A$AP told The Breakfast Club in 2016. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”
A$AP returned to The Breakfast Club days later to clear up what he said.
“I just get upset, and what I was really trying to say there was, like, yo, I just, I hate when the bandwagon stuff start.”
READ MORE: West Philadelphia man scales 19-story building to save mom from fire
“I mean, how come, you know, Black lives only matter when a police take ’em, when a police officer takes it? And it should be like, Black lives, it should matter when a Black life take it. You know what I mean? It should always matter. All lives matter!”
Even though he tried to clear it up then, Black twitter still hasn’t forgotten, the damage was already done.
Y’all know what’s ironic? I noticed there are some rappers hollering about racial injustice in Sweden due to ASAP Rocky’s arrest.
I remember quite vividly an interview ASAP did where he said he didn’t feel a need to speak on social issues simply because he’s black.
Well..
— Mansa Musa Reincarnated 🇳🇬 (@eleven8) July 9, 2019
Y’all remember when ASAP Rocky said he didn’t give a fuck about Ferguson…karma is an universal language. If you stop karma it will happen one way or another. That’s the law of the universe.
— Dre FiRe (@DREFIR3) July 10, 2019
Asap Rocky: "I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there. I live in fucking SoHo and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate,”
Me: I mean I haven't ever been to jail in Sweden so I can't relate really! https://t.co/i2tIFNNOHC
— Christopher Tulloch (@VillianComplex) July 10, 2019