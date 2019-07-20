The New York Times reported that Kanye asked his wife Kim to call in a favor. She was told to ask Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, to help A$AP in Sweden. Kushner then asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to work with Swedish authorities to make sure conditions in the the Swedish jail were to up par with conditions in the U.S.

Even though the president is now involved with A$AP’s case. Some fans believe his case is, well, poetic justice.

According to XXL, fans recalled back in 2016 when A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, tried to distance himself from the Black Lives Matter Movement and the murder of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

“Why, because I’m Black? So every time something happens because I’m Black I gotta stand up? What the fuck am I, Al Sharpton now? I’m A$AP Rocky. I did not sign up to be no political activist,” A$AP told The Breakfast Club in 2016. “I don’t wanna talk about no fucking Ferguson and shit because I don’t live over there! I live in fucking Soho and Beverly Hills. I can’t relate. I’m in the studio; I’m in these fashion studios; I’m in these bitches’ drawers. I’m not doing anything outside of that. That’s my life.”

A$AP returned to The Breakfast Club days later to clear up what he said.

“I just get upset, and what I was really trying to say there was, like, yo, I just, I hate when the bandwagon stuff start.”

“I mean, how come, you know, Black lives only matter when a police take ’em, when a police officer takes it? And it should be like, Black lives, it should matter when a Black life take it. You know what I mean? It should always matter. All lives matter!”

Even though he tried to clear it up then, Black twitter still hasn’t forgotten, the damage was already done.