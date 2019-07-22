Rapper Cardi B is sporting some new ink in celebration of her husband, Offset.
In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Offset shared a photo of his wife pursing her lips and holding her leg up, to show off a tattoo on the back of her thigh. The tattoo is a simple one, featuring only the word “Offset” in black ink. The photo appears to be a screenshot from a Facetime conversation between the couple.
In response, Offset writes, “Can’t wait to get home” with three emojis of a tongue hanging out of a mouth.
View this post on Instagram
Offset already has a tattoo on his neck with Cardi’s name.
The social media announcement about Cardi’s tattoo comes a few days after the couple celebrated baby Kulture’s first birthday on July 10.
On her own Instagram feed, Cardi B posted a photo of her daughter sitting on the kitchen counter, ribbon on her head, sitting under three birthday balloons and next to a platter of colorful cupcakes.
“A little quick 12 o’clock turnup,” the rapper wrote.
Kulture was born a few weeks after Cardi revealed on social media that she and Offset had secretly married in September 2017, shocking the couple’s fans.