Rapper Cardi B is sporting some new ink in celebration of her husband, Offset.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, Offset shared a photo of his wife pursing her lips and holding her leg up, to show off a tattoo on the back of her thigh. The tattoo is a simple one, featuring only the word “Offset” in black ink. The photo appears to be a screenshot from a Facetime conversation between the couple.

In response, Offset writes, “Can’t wait to get home” with three emojis of a tongue hanging out of a mouth.

View this post on Instagram CANT WAIT TO GET HOME 👅👅👅 A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on Jul 21, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Offset already has a tattoo on his neck with Cardi’s name.

The social media announcement about Cardi’s tattoo comes a few days after the couple celebrated baby Kulture’s first birthday on July 10.

On her own Instagram feed, Cardi B posted a photo of her daughter sitting on the kitchen counter, ribbon on her head, sitting under three birthday balloons and next to a platter of colorful cupcakes.

“A little quick 12 o’clock turnup,” the rapper wrote.

Kulture was born a few weeks after Cardi revealed on social media that she and Offset had secretly married in September 2017, shocking the couple’s fans.