Earlier this year the Beyhive and music fans all marveled at the Homecoming film Beyoncé released on Netflix. But they don’t know how she struggled to get fit for it, particularly after having twins.

“Every woman’s nightmare,” Beyoncé said right before she began to rehearse for her legendary 2018 Coachella performance. What followed was her starting nutritionist Marco Borges‘ 22 Days Nutrition program. In true titan style, the singer doubled up and did 44 days, USA Today reports.

In preparation, Queen Bey dropped her performance weight from 175 pounds using a process that she has now shared on her YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Now Beyonce and Borges are partnering up to release the 22 Days Nutrition Meal Planner. The planner will give “access to tools and foods that empower everyone to become their healthiest self through proper nutrition.”

For those who have seen Homecoming, you have heard Beyonce detail that she weighed 218 pounds when she had a cesarean section to bring twins Sir and Rumi into the world. Borges’ program and an intense work out regimen got Beyonce prepared for her performance.

But what worked for Beyonce may not be the best course of action for everyone. Angela Lemond, spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics told USA Today the diet is not the best route to go for everyone and it is not sustainable.

“We have to remember that food is energy for our body, and we should not be afraid to eat whole wholesome foods, and we should focus on the foods that we should eat versus ones we shouldn’t eat,” Lemond says.

Instead, she suggests a balanced diet as opposed to completely eliminating food options.

Previously, Bey and husband, Jay-Z, have challenged fans to adapt to a vegan lifestyle. The request came in January after the superstar couple co-wrote the introduction to Borges’ book, The Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else. We used to think of health as a diet—some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible,” the couple wrote.