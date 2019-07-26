Sweden is responding to Donald Trump‘s angry riff, after the President took to Twitter to address Prime Minister Stefan Löfvan for failing to release rapper A$AP Rocky from jail.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged on Thursday with assault after his involvement in a fight that took place in Stockholm in early July. As a result, Rocky was apprehended, and has been held in jail since then.

Although the president reached out to the Prime Minister to demand Rocky’s immediate release, Rocky was still charged with assault, and will remain in a Swedish prison until his trial date. If charged, he faces up to two years in jail.

Trump took to his Twitter to react:

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

But former Prime Minister, Carl Bildt, took to his own social media account, firing back at Trump.

The rule of the law applies to everyone equally and is exercised by an independent judiciary. That’s the way it is in the US, and that’s certainly the way it is in Sweden. Political interference in the process is distinctly off limits! Clear? https://t.co/8iTc9Y0df3 — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) July 26, 2019

Rep. Andre Carson pretty much predicted the Swedish leader’s response to Trump’s latest Twitter tirade, saying he’s just trying to get more votes in next year’s elections.

“I think the president is using a word called triangulation,” the Indiana congressman told TMZ. “He’s making odes to the African American community talking about this grave injustice, but at the same time, he thinks it’s okay to diss ‘the squad’ and build up and gin up a crowd telling them to go back home.”

Trump has spoken with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian about securing Rocky’s release, since the two of them have worked on criminal justice reform in the states in the past, with Kardashian providing support to the Buried Alive project, which has won release for inmates in the past.