Sweden is responding to Donald Trump‘s angry riff, after the President took to Twitter to address Prime Minister Stefan Löfvan for failing to release rapper A$AP Rocky from jail.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was charged on Thursday with assault after his involvement in a fight that took place in Stockholm in early July. As a result, Rocky was apprehended, and has been held in jail since then.

Although the president reached out to the Prime Minister to demand Rocky’s immediate release, Rocky was still charged with assault, and will remain in a Swedish prison until his trial date. If charged, he faces up to two years in jail.

Trump took to his Twitter to react:

 

But former Prime Minister, Carl Bildt, took to his own social media account, firing back at Trump.

Rep. Andre Carson pretty much predicted the Swedish leader’s response to Trump’s latest Twitter tirade, saying he’s just trying to get more votes in next year’s elections.

“I think the president is using a word called triangulation,” the Indiana congressman told TMZ. “He’s making odes to the African American community talking about this grave injustice, but at the same time, he thinks it’s okay to diss ‘the squad’ and build up and gin up a crowd telling them to go back home.”

Trump has spoken with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian about securing Rocky’s release, since the two of them have worked on criminal justice reform in the states in the past, with Kardashian providing support to the Buried Alive project, which has won release for inmates in the past.

 