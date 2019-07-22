The internet has been abuzz all weekend about Brown Skin Girl, a new track Beyonce dropped as part of the companion album to The Lion King. But one Hollywood A-lister in particular, seemed extra excited about the song, and even took to her social media to share her glee with her followers.

According to Billboard, in the movie soundtrack, titled The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé and her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, appear in the song that includes an extra special shout-out to actress Lupita Nyong’o, prompting her to immediately take to social media in celebration.

READ MORE: Beyonce to premiere music video for “Spirit” and discuss ‘Lion King’-inspired album with Robin Roberts

“She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin/ Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in,” Beyoncé sings in the anthem meant to celebrate dark skinned Black women. In response, Friday, Nyong’o posted a video of herself on Instagram dancing and visibly beaming at the compliment from Queen Bey.

“Brown Skin Girl. Thank you @Beyonce for this Gift!! #BrightnessIsJustWhoYouAre,” she writes in the caption for the post.

READ MORE: Beyoncé, the film ‘Nala’, meets her Broadway ‘Lion King’ counterpart at Wearable Art Gala

The song also includes the names of supermodel Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmate and longtime friend Kelly Rowland. Soon after it’s release the song inspired a new viral internet challenge, with women of all ages joyfully celebrating their beauty and brown skin using the hashtag #BrownSkinGirlChallenge.

During promo for the project Beyoncé explained that her album was intended to be a “love letter to Africa,” telling ABC News, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

VIDEO: Megan Markle receives sweet greeting from Beyonce and Jay-Z at ‘The Lion King’ movie premiere in London

Brown skin girl, Your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world, Never trade you for anybodyelse♥️ @chuma_matsaluka #BrownSkinGirlChallenge pic.twitter.com/SFQhR7Id9A — IG:@Bonginkocy_m🥂 (@Bonginkocy_m) July 22, 2019