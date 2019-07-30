Former First Couple, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama took to social media to wish Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, happy birthday this week.

The couple both shared heartfelt messages on their Instagram pages to celebrate Robinson on her special day, according to Huffington Post.

Michelle Obama honored her mother, who turned 82 on Tuesday, by sharing a black and white photo of Robinson on her page from her younger days.

The 44th president also shared his appreciation for his mother-in-law by thanking her for always being there for not only supporting her daughter and grandchildren, but him as well.

Michelle Obama, has always publicly shown her admiration for her mother and her strength. This past Mother’s Day, she wrote an essay for PEOPLE to share the valuable lessons she learned from her mom and how she plans to pass them down to her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

“In today’s world, it’s easy to hear all that and think that Marian Robinson was bordering on negligent, that she was letting the kids rule the roost,” she wrote. “But the reality was far from that. She and my father, Fraser, were wholly invested in their children, pouring a deep and durable foundation of goodness and honesty, of right and wrong, into my brother and me. After that, they simply let us be ourselves.”