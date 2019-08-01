A Black prosecutor in Detroit has stepped in to demand that the aggravated assault charges leveled against a 10-year-old boy who hit a white boy in the face with a ball during a game similar to dodgeball at a suburban school, be dropped.

On Wednesday, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said she did not support taking the child to juvenile court to face charges for hitting a white classmate in the face during a playground game, The Daily Mail reports. The white mother filed criminal charges Tuesday saying her 9-year-old son was assaulted.

Cameishi Lindley, the mother of the Black child, said she was startled when she received a call from Wayne County Juvenile Court last Wednesday and learned her son, Bryce, had been charged with aggravated assault for reportedly hitting another boy in the face with a ball at their school in Canton, Mich., according to local station WXYZ.

Worthy dismissed the charges against the child.

“I have no doubt that both families involved love their children and want the best for them. I do think that there is a better way to go forward at this time,” Worthy said in a statement. “While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today.

“It is my earnest hope that both sides will come back to the table to work out a solution that benefits both of these children … hopefully, these charges will not have to be revisited.”

The incident happened on April 29th at Ruth Eriksson Elementary and the boy struck in the face with the ball was injured. According to the injured boy’s mom, her son, whom she declined to name, has a medical condition that makes these type of head injuries particularly harmful.

Authorities tried to make the case that Bryce threw the ball at the boy’s face and said he sustained damage to his face, had a black eye, a bruised nose and a concussion.

“The mother of the alleged victim had every right to go to the authorities and the authorities had an obligation to investigate,” Worthy said.

Bryce was suspended from school for one day following the incident. Lindley thinks that’s where the punishment should stop.

“This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends,” Lindley said.

The victim’s mother said her son was deliberately hit before.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’.”

But Lindley said she was unaware of anything occurring like this before.