A Pennsylvania man was freed from prison on Wednesday after serving 21 years for a homicide he didn’t commit, even though the real killer had spent years confessing.

John Miller, 44, was released from State Correctional institution in Frackville, Pa., after a witness in the case, David Williams, admitted to the killing of the October 1996 murder of Anthony Mullen, CNN reports.

Miller was sentenced to life in prison in 1997 after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder after an October 1996 armed robbery attempt outside of Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, resulting in Mullen’s death.

Williams identified Miller as the killer in exchange for leniency in another case, telling police that Miller had confessed the killing to him, according to court records.

But, unable to live with the wrongdoing on his conscience, Williams tried to “recant” his statement before Miller’s preliminary hearing. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office even revealed in a motion filed on Monday that “he has been confessing to Mullen’s murder for more than a decade.”

Williams also sent Miller’s mother a letter in December 2002, revealing that he committed the murder.

“I can’t live with this on my conscience. Your son had no knowledge of this crime. He wasn’t even there. I lied on him,” William wrote, court records state.

Miller filed 10 appeals overtime, his attorney, Thomas Gallagher revealed, but were all denied.

Miller’s legal team eventually located evidence that hadn’t been disclosed to them, which raised questions about what was known about Williams found first testimony, according to records.

Miller was ordered to be released by a federal judge on July 1 and a motion was filed this week based on “insufficient evidence,” by the District Attorney’s Office.

“I’m very happy and excited that after 21 years I’m finally being heard and that my innocence has reached the surface,” Miller said in a written statement distributed by his attorney. “I’m going home to my family. I’m overwhelmed, excited, and happy.”

Miller, thanked his attorney for his release and fighting for his innocence.

“Without them, I don’t know what would have happened or where I would have been,” he said.

The District Attorney’s Office has not yet decided if Williams will be charged for the murder of Mullen.