There is a west coast Hip-Hop beef brewing, as Wack 100 and YG engaged in social media warfare about exemplifying a gangster image.

Wack 100, the manager of legendary Hip-Hop artists The Game and upstart XXL Freshman Blueface, posted an image to Instagram calling out rappers for their style of dress.

Read More: Block party shootout may have been gang related, police say

“One thing I can respect is this – Blueface came into it piru’n – muzzy came into it blood’n,” Wack wrote. “Some of you was wearing skinny jeans and dancing without a gang slogan coming out ya mouth until you got enough money to buy a set.”

Wack 100 then requested if anyone felt a way to be sure to speak up. YG often wears clothes that are thought to be of high fashion as well as known for more fitting pants. Feeling targeted by the statement, YG left a comment.

“You shoulda @‘d me big gangsta go piru god father,” the 400 rapper wrote.

Read More: Cardi B countersued by blogger claiming beef between them brought ‘gang related’ threats

HipHopDX details the back and forth comments that eventually led to Wack stating YG is not a member of the Bloods, a gang that the rapper often represents in his music. The unkind words between the two continued back and forth over the course of the weekend, concluding with YG stating Wack 100 has “Instagram fingers.” Wack 100 would point out that YG was throwing up a gang sign in the past that is not consistent with his current affiliation.

“That’s highskool click i was throwing up,” the West Coast rapper responded. Get yo facts str8 old man. You from valley you don’t know what was going on this way.”

Read More: ‘Godfather’ of 9 Trey Bloods who threatened to ‘super-violate’ Tekashi6ix9ine pleads guilty

YG recently has been the subject of an investigation with the Los Angeles County Sheriff. A vehicle that is registered in his name was used in a high speed shootout that left one man dead and an officer wounded. The shoot out stretched across the city before the vehicle was ditched. After the shooting, police executed a search warrant at a home that YG rents. No one was arrested, but men were detained during the search. YG was not home during the search.