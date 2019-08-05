A$AP Rocky likely needed prayer after spending a month in a Swedish jail. So after finally getting released, the rapper spent Sunday on America soil at his friend Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

Rocky, 30, was finally freed from a Swedish prison after pressure from celebrities and even President Trump.

The Harlem rapper, whose name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was being held on charges of assault after getting involved in a street altercation in which he says he was being harassed. He and two other suspects were freed pending an Aug. 14 assault verdict, the Associated Press reported.

Rocky had been in jail for a month and prosecutors wanted him to be kept through his trial because he was viewed as a flight risk.

Two eyewitnesses to the alteration at the center of the case told the court they did not see the rapper strike the alleged victim with a bottle, according to TMZ.

But on Sunday Rocky rocked to West’s church-inspired outing with West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner.

Over the weekend, the relieved rapper posted a heartfelt message to his fans for their on-going support.

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT”

Rocky was arrested on July 3 after the incident, which left alleged victim Mustafa Jafari, 19, with bruises and cuts and bloodstains on his shirt. Jafari is seeking $14,700 for damages for his injuries, lost income, and the effect on his appearance, according to Time.