Meghan Markle has been persistently attacked by the British tabloids from the moment she and Prince Harry went public about their relationship. Now a royal biographer is taking things a step further by saying that Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, would have probably been “appalled” by her new daughter-in-law.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, this week, while speaking to Woman magazine, Lady Colin Campbell, whose previously published three books about the British Royal Family, explained why she’s convinced Diana, who died in a Paris auto crash in 1997, would be displeased with the way the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “trot out the charm when it suits them” but are actually, “otherwise graceless.”

“Diana would be appalled, she had enough nous to know when to put on a show,” said the Jamaican-born socialite. “She was very aware of how important it was to be gracious, while Meghan – and Harry to an extent – trot out the charm when it suits them, but otherwise are graceless.”

She continued: “Her behavior shows a lack of understanding and appreciation of what being royal is. I’m not sure who she thinks she is behaving this way,” adding that Meghan and Harry are “depriving” their royal fans by being so private and “pretentious.”

The scathing interview comes just days after she publicly warned Meghan that she wouldn’t be able to “hustle her way to the top” the way she used to in Hollywood. Despite the constant barrage of harsh critique, the 69-year-old insists she’s actually “rooting” for the Duchess, but can’t shake an “awful feeling” about her future in the royal family if she doesn’t show more respect to their customs.

