Famous YouTube star and beauty influencer, Jackie Aina, and her beau, Denis Asamoah, have decided to tie the knot and did it in grand style.

Asamoah surprised his love with a proposal in Santorini, Greece in early August, according to US Magazine.

Aina, whose make-up tutorials on YouTube garnered her more than 3.1 million subscribers, told the magazine that she had just turned 32 on August 4 and thought Asamoah was taking her to Greece to celebrate. Instead, the British business consultant had marital bliss on his mind.

“I had no idea it was coming,” Aina told US Magazine.

READ MORE: Black Girl Power: 20 Millennial Black women making major moves

But perhaps she had a clue. The couple had gone to check out rings at Forever Diamonds in New York recently.

Asamoah said he planned the romantic trip to Greece after “Jackie told me Greece is her favorite place in the world and she wanted to go back.”

So, the founder of Mr. Work Smarter, who also shares a Youtube channel called Denis and Jackie Opens a New Window. with Aina with more than 200,000 subscribers, carefully planned every minute detail of the proposal in his soon-to-be wife’s favorite vacation spot.

“We put a blindfold on her and I was anxious because I wanted it to go perfectly,” Asamoah told US. “I escorted her up these crazy steps in a blindfold.”

Aina, who was blind-folded, decked out in Louboutins, and escorted by Asamoah, “walked up these crazy Grecian steps and in those heels I was scared!”

But once she figured out what was happened, her thoughts went from her shoes to her nails.

“When I first figured out what was going on, I thought, ‘Damn, I’m not wearing the right nails.’ I wanted them to be a glittery, sparkle situation! But it was so beautiful. Denis had all these candles up the stairs, in a heart up there, flowers and we had dinner overlooking the ocean,” Aina told the magazine.

The proposal happened on a private rooftop with a gorgeous sunset view. Asamoah got a saxophonist to serenade Aina with a few of British R&B queen Sade’s greatest hits. “As she was walking up the stairs, her favorite song, 1988’s ‘Nothing Can Come Between Us,’ was being played as I knew it would mean so much to her,” he told the magazine.

READ MORE: Budget-conscious bride cuts nuptial costs to $3000 by shopping on Amazon

After she said yes, the couple called their parents and other family members to let them in on what had just happened. Later, after dinner, when they returned to the hotel, Aina said Asamoah had carefully placed up 32 photographs to represent her turning 32, along with cards and balloons.

“Then we went to the club!” she said.