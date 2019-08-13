On Monday former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to 3 ½ years after police found firearms, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, a ballistic vest and marijuana inside his vehicle in 2017.

Although Telfair avoided a 15-year max prison sentence, the lighter sentence still apparently wasn’t good enough as he performed in the courtroom and broke into an unhinged rant, the NY Daily News reports.

“God still sits on the throne,” he said.

“My kids gonna think I hurt somebody,” he shouted out at another point.

“They’re going to give you everything you need to destroy yourself,” he said quoting Tupac Shakur.

“Please don’t take me from the society right now. I’m 34. I can go play in China for another six years, take care of my family,” he pleaded at another point.

Telfair was a first-round draft pick back in 2004. He began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He also played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and other teams before ending his career in China in 2014.

He also ranted about his daughter saying she’s “sick because I wasn’t around her, literally got sick, mental illness because I wasn’t around,” he said about his 14-year-old as Judge John Hecht sat patiently and listened to his outbursts in Brooklyn Supreme Court.

The judge explained that he had to render the decision by law.

“I’m not going to say very much, I’ve observed you throughout the trial,” Hecht said. “I don’t think the people disagree… the judgement in this case sir, is what the jury convicted you of … You’ve achieved greatness in your life and this case doesn’t take that away.”

