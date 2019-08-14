The red carpet sparkled last night with all of the stars at the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere in Los Angeles.

The shark thriller, which is a sequel to the 2017 film starring Mandy Moore, features Hollywood vet Nia Long as well as a new generation of actors, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Sophie Nélisse, and Brianne Tju.

What happens when four teenagers deep dive to find an underwater Brazilian city and wind up fighting for their lives against the largest, most fearsome sharks in the world? You’ll have to head to theaters on August 16th to find out. In the meantime, find out how one of the stars got the part without knowing how to swim.

“I did not know how to swim before I signed on for the movie,” Corrine Foxx admits. “I kind of lied to the director when he asked me what my swimming ability was like, but I had about 3 to 4 days to figure it out. We all learned to scuba dive together and it was tough, but now I’m a great swimmer, so that’s all that matters.”

Foxx and more all graced the red carpet. Check out the gallery for all the stars who showed up and showed out.