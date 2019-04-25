Many fans and celebrities are honoring slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who died March 31, in various ways, including tattoos, murals and t-shirts.

Now, supporters, including NBA star Lebron James, have come with a new way to pay homage to the Los Angeles native’s life by asking Crayola to rename shade of blue, well, Nipsey Blue, Complex reports.

Crayola formally announced the name of its then-new shade of blue back in 2017, the report says. Nonetheless, Twitter users dug up a @CreatorsProject tweet and provided name options for the color that either relate to Los Angeles or Nipsey Hussle.

Twitter user @FilmMakingTreez suggested options such as Nipsey Blue, Marathon Blue, Crenshaw Blue and Slauson Boy Blue, to name a few:

You see where I’m going with this…

https://t.co/IBfNbw6vpd — TreezJobs | FatSpike (@FilmMakingTreez) April 25, 2019

LeBron weighed in with his support of naming the color, Nipsey Blue, according to CBS News.

The basketball player was one of the many celebrities who spoke out on the Grammy-nominated rapper’s death last month. Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot and killed outside his clothing store, The Marathon Clothing Store, in Los Angeles.

“It’s another tragedy in the inner city, urban community, and it’s just unfortunate,” James told CBS Los Angeles. “It’s so unfortunate when you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community.”

Other users supported the proposition of naming the color, with some some suggesting that the proceeds go to STEM programs for inner-city kids. Hussle was known for giving back to the youth.

https://t.co/awSrSPhRGq — Chris Cap (@ChrisCapLive) April 25, 2019

Although users have come up with great ideas, the color has already claimed the name “Bluetiful” in September, 2017. The name beat out other options such as Dreams Come Blue, Blue Moon Bliss, Reach for the Stars, and Star Spangled Blue.

