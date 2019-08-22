Like many celebs this week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL, saying “He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.”

—Irv Gotti says Jay-Z was ‘used like a pawn’ in NFL deal—

Well, his comments apparently didn’t sit right with his coach Brian Flores who seemed to troll Stills by reportedly playing eight straight Jay-Z songs at practice.

Dolphins say Brian Flores picks songs for practice. Practice opened today with 8 straight Jay-Z songs, day after Stills questioned J-Z approach in new role with NFL. Flores hasn’t explained reasoning, but team said Stills knew in advance — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 20, 2019

Many have wondered if it was a well-played joke or if Flores was trying to get a point across to Stills who, like Colin Kaepernick, has also tackled the social justice and inequality issue.

But it might have been a direct hit back by Flores since Stills earlier this summer criticized Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for being a supporter of Trump, which Stills said is in direct contradiction of his RISE non-profit initiative for equality, Yahoo reports.

Playlist to start Dolphins practice: “Show Me What You Got by Jay-Z, “Brooklyn We Go Hard” by Jay, “Ni**gas in Paris” by Jay and Kanye West, and “Run This Town” by Jay and Rihanna. All in a row. Would be an incredible coincidence after Kenny Stills’ comments about Jay yesterday. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 20, 2019

Stills particularly took aim at Jay-Z’s “moved past kneeling” comments, saying:

“Some of the ways he answered his questions, talking about we’re moving past kneeling, like he ever protested. He’s not a NFL player. He’s never been on a knee. Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people. … I wonder how many common people that he knows or has spoken to. I wonder if he’s read my Facebook comments or my Instagram comments or some of the things people say to me. To say we’re moving past something, it didn’t seem very informed.

“I felt like [Jay-Z] really discredited Colin [Kaepernick] and myself and the work that’s being done in our communities,” said Stills.

“He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee.” Dolphins WR Kenny Stills criticized Jay-Z for his comments about kneeling after the hip-hop mogul formed a social justice partnership with the league. https://t.co/RO9Ge1OjvB pic.twitter.com/PyCzMZPBgk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 19, 2019

Even Colin Kaepernick seemed to take a subtle jab at Jay this week, posting:

““My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats,” Kaepernick wrote. “They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!!”

—Miami Dolphins’ player objects to comments by Jay-Z about NFL deal—

Jay has been knee-deep in controversy after he announced a partnership with the NFL to co-produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show and rumors are now swirling that he will potentially have an ownership stake in an NFL team.