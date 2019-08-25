Kanye West took his Sunday Service to RiverScape MetoPark in Dayton, Ohio today to honor victims killed and injured in the city’s mass shooting earlier this month.

The night before, Kanye led his choir into a soulful rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song created by Stevie Wonder. The choir sung in what appeared to be a hotel lobby in honor of Dave Chappelle who turned 46. Both Chappelle and Chris Rock reportedly attended Sunday Service the next day, according to TMZ.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, and two of his children, Saint and North West, were dressed in all white for the occasion and accompanied him to the event. It was unclear whether Chicago also made the trip.

Chappelle addressed attendees in the crowd by telling them that though the city had been hit by several tragedies – from deadly shootings to tornadoes and Klan rallies – they should continue to stand strong and united against evil.

“We’re still here and we’re still strong,” Chappelle said, according to TMZ. “And the only way, but not the only way, but the BEST WAY that we can honor our fallen is by getting up better than we were before.”

Chapelle wrapped up by thanking Kanye for bringing Sunday Service to Dayton and informing him that the city had his back.

The comedian was also in Dayton to attend The Gem City Shine, a benefit concert to honor those killed in the deadly mass shooting. TMZ reported that 20,000 people are expected to attend the concert.

Since January, Kanye’s Sunday Service has become a weekly occurrence hosted by the Kardashian-West family. Artists ranging from Charlie Wilson, Kid Cudi and Francis and the Lights have each performed during the concerts.

West typically leads the choir, where he performs new versions of some of his greatest hits. The groups and guest singers provide backup to gospel arrangements of his songs, according to USA Today.

Many celebs have also attended the weekly gatherings.