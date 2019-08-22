Dave Chappelle is infamous for throwing amazing block parties and now he’s planning to use his event planning skills to show support for victims of the recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

According to The Blast, the comedian’s tribute event will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday August 25th, less than three weeks after a mass shooting left nine dead and 17 others hurt.

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” reads the Gem City Shine, Facebook event page, promising attendees that, “Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.”

But organizers warn on the registration page that this is strictly for Dayton residents, explaining, “You will not be able to redeem tickets, even if you receive a code, unless you are a legal resident of Dayton, OH area.”

Although Chappelle was born and raised in Washington, D.C., he spent a significant part of his childhood in Yellow Springs, Ohio, just outside Dayton, where his father taught at Antioch College.

In addition to hosting the Gem City Shine block party, he is alos prepping a new stand-up special, Sticks & Stones, which will premiere on Netflix Monday, August 26th.

