Kanye West may be surprising the people of Dayton, Ohio with a Sunday Service concert.

The rapper and his family were spotted in the Ohio town just days before his longtime friend Dave Chapelle’s Block Party will take place, according to TMZ.

Just weeks after Dayton experienced a mass shooting killing nine people, Chapelle is hosting a free block party Sunday called “Gem City Shine.” The purpose of the gathering is to honor and remember lives lost and to “reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” according to the events Facebook.

Chapelle is a long time resident of Yellow Springs, Ohio, about 20 miles outside of Dayton and felt this event was needed, according to Complex.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, also expressed her happiness about the event via twitter.

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019

While in Dayton, West has actively scouted locations for Sunday Service and may even possibly bring his choir along sources told TMZ. The invite only, Sunday Service created a lot of buzz earlier this year when West turned secular music into gospel tunes with a huge celebrity presence in the audience.

West and his choir also performed on Easter Sunday at Coachella this year for their own special rendition of Sunday Service.

But West may not be the only big name in Dayton this weekend. Dayton.com has a few predictions of who may pop up and surprise fans at this event and how they connect to Chapelle and the cause.