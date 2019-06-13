Dave Chappelle fans should be ready to get their LMAO on because the comedian is set to make his Broadway debut at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre this summer in a show produced by Live Nation, The Araca Group and Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG)..

Titled Dave Chappelle Live on Broadway, Chappelle is set to tear up the stage for five nights from July 9-13. Tickets go on sale June 21, Vulture reports.

Best known for his hit show on Comedy Central, he most recently released a series of well-received specials on Netflix: The Bird Revelation, Equanimity, The Art of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas. The streaming service reported the shows were its most watched ever.

Chapelle passed down comedic wisdom to actor Will Smith earlier this year as Smith geared up for his first stand-up performance, which is a part of his Will Smith’s Bucket List show according to Complex.

“The first thing I’ll tell you is confidence is key,” Chappelle informed Smith. “The reason you should be confident is primarily because you’re Will Smith.”

Chappelle, 45, won two Emmys in 2017 and 2018 for best guest actor in a comedy series for his appearance on Saturday Night Live and Equanimity. He also won two Grammys for best comedy album in 2018 and 2019.

It was announced last month that Chappelle will be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in D.C. in October. The show will be aired on TV in January 2020. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Letterman, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, and Whoopi Goldberg have been previously honored.

