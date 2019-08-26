It looks like Sterling K. Brown is taking his talents to Disney.

The actor surprised fans at the annual D23 Expo in Anaheim over the weekend where it was revealed that he would be joining the cast of Frozen 2. The This Is Us star will lend his voice to a new character named Lieutenant Destin Mattias.

We also learned that Westworld star, Evan Rachel Wood will join the cast as Anna and Elsa’s mother, Queen Aduna in the flick that is sure to cause a global frenzy when it hits theaters in November.

We also got to hear a new song from the upcoming film called “Into the Unknown” and it’s sure to be a hit, led by Elsa (Idina Menzel).

So far, we know that Frozen 2 will explore how Elsa got her powers, and what really happened to her and Anna’s parents.

It seems Disney is making a concerted effort to add more color to their animated films, and Sterling K. Brown is one example of that trend.

Over the weekend, PIXAR dished details about its upcoming film, Soul, starring Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Questlove, proving that they’re bringing even more melanin to the big screen.