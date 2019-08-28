The first day of school can be frightening for any kid— and especially a child with special needs.

—VIDEO: Black man says he thought about Eric Garner while in police chokehold that left him unconscious—

But a heartwarming photo that is making the rounds on social media is somewhat restoring everyone’s faith in humanity after an 8-year-old boy took his autistic classmate’s hand to console the crying child on the first day of school.

Courtney Coko Moore of Wichita is the mom of 8-year-old Christian, a student at the Minneha Elementary School, who took the hand of a boy named Connor to offer some support because he was crying, WIVB reports.

Moore shared the photo on Facebook, which soon generated thousands of shares and photos dozens of heart-melting responses.

“I’m so proud of my son, he [saw] a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school! It is an honor to raise such a loving, compassionate child! He’s a kid with a big heart, the first day of school started off right,” she said.

Connor’s mom, April Cites, was moved by Christian’s loving approach to her son, KWCH12 reported.

“Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry every day that he is going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn’t worry about such things,” Cites said.

“He’s so excited to have a friend,” Crites said. “He said to me, ‘I love him.'”

—Teen who went viral for Popeyes voter registration idea now has bigger plans—

Connor was so happy his new friend found him.

“He found me and held my hand and I got happy tears,” Conner told KAKE.

Moore said she hopes this could be a start of a beautiful friendship.

“I hope that this will be the beginning of a new friendship for both our boys. Your son was so sweet,” she said.