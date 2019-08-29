On Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, celebrity judge Gabrielle Union dressed to impress her husband by wearing a dress with his face emblazoned across the front and back.

—Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Ciara and Russell Wilson team up to produce inspirational story about former NFL star Vernon Turner—

Needless to say, the actress is head over heels about her husband Dwyane Wade and she showed off her love by wearing the RXCH gown that had the NBA baller’s young face.

“Future so bright, gotta wear Wades #agt,” Union wrote about wearing her strapless dress, PEOPLE reports.

Wade was happy too and wrote on Instagram about his wife’s outfit.

“All of me…Literally.”

Union, with her 9-month-old baby girl Kaavia James in hand, has just proven to be Wade’s biggest fan.

To level the playing field though, Union also shared a throwback photo of herself since in school since she put his old-school photo on full blast on her body.

View this post on Instagram @gabunion in a custom RXCH GALA DRESS💥 A post shared by THER X C H.com (@therxch) on Aug 27, 2019 at 7:40pm PDT

—Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade support 11-year-old son, Zion at Miami Beach Pride festival—

It’s also a family affair because she also launched the Kaavia James Collection of baby apparel for NY & Co., named after her beautiful baby girl.