NBA superstar LeBron “King” James has been keeping himself busy this summer with multiple projects, including working out, filming movies, and, uh, “Taco Tuesday?” Yes, you heard right.

The athlete has begun the process of trademarking the catch phrase amid the popularity of his social media videos about the Mexican dish, where he hilariously announces, “It’s Taco Tuesday!” The short clips usually feature family, athletes, and celebrities. Besides making mouths water with the delicious images of tacos, the videos are often hilarious.

JUST IN: LeBron James leaves no potential business opportunity on the table. Over time, he has sought to own “Taco Tuesday.” He has now filed to trademark the phrase for social media posts and a show of that name. First discovered by @JoshGerben pic.twitter.com/IXNduvilzR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2019

James and his company, LBJ Trademarks filed documents on Aug. 15, stating that James wants to trademark the phrase for “advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing, inquiry marketing, internet marketing, mobile marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels.”

ESPN reported that James’ team has no firm plans for the term but wants to keep business opportunities open. The sports medium also found out that James is not the only person trying to cop ownership rights to the phrase; there are at least 29 other applications on file with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “Taco Tuesday,” with some of them requesting to use the phrase for electrical appliances, clothing and food, but according to ESPN, some of them are no longer active.

It has also been found that a taco restaurant in Wyoming had a trademark for the term as far back at 1989.

There is no word as to whether or not James has a chance at owning “Taco Tuesday,” but in the meantime the videos will suit us just fine.