The first official trailer for Just Mercy just dropped and in it, we see Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx showing off their drama skills alongside Brie Larson in the film that is based on a true story.

Michael B. Jordan presents exonerated Central Park Five men with courage award ‘It’s dangerous in America when you’re living in a black body’

Here’s the official synopsis:

Michael B. Jordan and Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson star in “Just Mercy,” an inspiring drama that brings one of the most important stories of our time to the big screen. Award-winning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (“The Glass Castle,” “Short Term 12”) directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote, based on the award-winning nonfiction bestseller by Bryan Stevenson.

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, Just Mercy follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie.

In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

Here are some fabulous films showing at the 23rd annual Urbanworld Film Festival

The star-studded film will show at the upcoming Urbanworld Film Festival in NYC and will have a limited release on Christmas Day.

Just Mercy will be released wide on January 10, 2020.