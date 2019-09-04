Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has long been praised for her glorious and impressive mane of hair, so this week fans were excited to find out that she is officially launching her own hair care line for women with curls, coils and tightly textured hair.

Tuesday, Ross announced the new line PATTERN on her Instagram page along with a photo of her with the words, “Sometimes it’s just all about the hair,” circling her crown like a halo.

“Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair,” gushed the 46-year-old. “@patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all.”

She then went on to explain her line is, “here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠”

Her mention of 4C hair, which is a distinction given to the tightest and coarsest hair types in the Black community, is a signal of inclusion that is reminiscent of when Rihanna revolutionized the beauty industry by demanding her team include several shades for darker complexions, rather than just the standard handful.

“@patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product,” the entrepreneur notes, addressing how people with thicker hair often end up spending a small fortune due to small serving sizes.

After assuring her fans that her products come in “large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community,” she also lets it be known that she made “accessible pricing” a priority because, “everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are.”

“I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful!” she concludes in the message.

Ross’ new haircare line will be available Monday, September 9 at 9am ET on patternbeauty.com.

