Cardi B is known as a celebrity who isn’t afraid to speak her mind, and she did not hold her tongue about women who shame others for getting plastic surgery.

In a since deleted video, the “Press” rapper took to Instagram to question why women are so concerned about other women’s bodies, especially when it doesn’t affect them, Complex reports.

She wrote an expletive-laden comment under the video, stating that instead, we should be uplifting one another.

“I don’t like talking s**t about a b***h’s body because I remember the struggle, baby,” Cardi said. “I remember when I didn’t have no m*****f****n’ t*****s and I remember when I had a fun-sized a**. I only come at people about they body when they talking s**t about me…”

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has openly admitted to having plastic surgery herself and even said she had liposuction and breast augmentation after having her daughter last year. She also swore it off after canceling several shows in May for health reasons.

Cardi, who will soon make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Hustlers, which premieres Friday co-starring Keke Palmer, Jennifer Lopez and others, also criticizes women with “natural bodies” as “fake” and hypocritical.

She made the point that women who who are leaving negative comments, would not want the same done to them and their feelings would be hurt.

Cardi then stressed the importance of self-confidence and emphasized that people should be worried about themselves. She even mentioned her sister, Hennessy Carolina, having a natural body.

“If you confident in yourself, you don’t gotta be under the next b***h’s comments talking about her body . . . Y’all talking s**t under these bitches’ bodies because y’all want it or what? ‘Cause it sounds like you hatin’,” Cardi said, according to Complex.

But in the near future, there’s still more to expect from Cardi.

She, just released a new song called “Yes” with Fat Joe and Anuel AA. She also has a new show coming Netflix in October alongside Chance the Rapper and T.I., titled Rhythm & Flow. in which they search for the next big hip-hop star.

