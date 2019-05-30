Cardi B is on the mend after complications from plastic surgery caused her to cancel some shows and lose big schmoney.

Now, the Grammy award-winning rapper is ranting about just how much money has gone down the drain due to the fact that she’s been ordered by her doctors to cancel her shows and take time off to heal, Yahoo reports.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi explained in a video on Instagram. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

The string of cancelled performances is costing Cardi a pretty penny. But she explained that she was willing to pay the price to get her body right.

“I do whatever the fuck I want to do with my body,” Cardi said. “I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

“So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal.”

Cardi explained that on doctors orders she decided to take much needed time off. She got breast augmentation and liposuction after the birth of her daughter Kulture.