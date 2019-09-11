Chrissy Teigen has never been one to mince words, but after her latest war of words with Donald Trump made headlines, she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to share her thoughts on the tweet heard around the world.

According to Deadline, last week the President Trump lashed out at the model and her husband John Legend after he watched Legend discussing criminal justice reform on MSNBC. POTUS felt strongly that the singer didn’t give him the credit he deserved and in response took to Twitter to blast him for being a “boring musician.”

Then Trump went the extra mile and also mentioned Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife,” a move many found peculiar considering Teigen wasn’t even part of the MSNBC broadcast. Once the mother of two heard she’d been pulled into the fray she wasted no time expressing herself.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

“lol what a pussy assed bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mr. president,” she responded in a tweet that quickly went viral.

“We all just wait for our day to come and mine happened to be on Sunday,” she explained to Degeneres during the Wednesday broadcast Ellen.

.@ChrissyTeigen told me about her Twitter feud with the President of the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/igmeActgOV — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 11, 2019

Teigen explains she couldn’t even read Trump’s tweet initially because he had already blocked her from his account, but soon she began to receive phone alerts and screen shots from those who’d seen it.

“I was really angry,” she admits of her knee jerk reaction. “I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it. He just goes on these rants.”

Given the media firestorm that often follows any targeted Trump rant, particularly one against a person of color, the Bring the Funny judge knew to brace herself for a tidal wave of social media responses.

“My heart stopped,” she reveals. “Because at that moment you know you’re just about to get the wildest group of people ever.”