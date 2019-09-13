A year after “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin was laid to rest in Detroit, songstress Jennifer Hudson is reported to be in Georgia filming a biopic of the singer’s life.

MGM Studios is scheduled to release the film, titled Respect, in 2020, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting. The news organization attributes the word to the Georgia Film Office.

Before her death at 76 last year of pancreatic cancer, Franklin blessed the choice of Hudson to play her, the AJC reports.

The Oscar-winning singer who hails from Chicago is likely a good fit for the role portraying the late soul diva. Hudson performed at Franklin’s funeral last year and also performed in a tribute concert honoring Franklin.

In January of last year, music producer Clive Davis announced the biopic and said that Hudson would be playing her, the Detroit Free Press reported. The news organization also reported that Franklin personally chose Hudson.

Harvey Mason, the music producer for the biopic, has also produced for Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and Whitney Houston.

“My duty is to do something that really honors Aretha and treats her in the manner I have been accustomed to dealing with her,” Mason told the Free Press.

He said Hudson is a good fit for the role.

“They both sing with a lot of emotion; they both sing with a lot of range and power,” he said. “It’s really hard to compare anyone to Aretha, though. I think the good thing about Jennifer is that was Aretha’s pick to play her.”

He added, “There was a lot of discussion about a lot of people but Aretha was adamant that it be Jennifer.”

Callie Khouri, who wrote Thelma and Louise, wrote the screenplay, the AJC reported.

Hudson, at the time of Franklin’s funeral, posted her own tribute on Twitter to the late singer.

“I have no words,” she wrote. “I will say while teaching me about your life, you taught me so much about life and schooled me in mine.”