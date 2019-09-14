Once again, Joe Biden has put his foot in his mouth during his bid for the 2020 presidency by making comments about Black parenting during the third Democratic debates on ABC News.

On Thursday, Biden caused outrage after debate moderator Linsey Davis asked him, “What responsibility do you think that Americans need to take to repair the legacy of slavery in our country?”

Instead of answering the question straightforward, Biden mentioned record players, discussed education and talked about bringing social workers into homes in low-income communities.

“Look, there’s institutional segregation in this country,” he said. “And from the time I got involved, I started dealing with that. Redlining, making sure that we are in a position where – look, talk about education. I proposed that what we take is those very poor schools, the Title I schools, triple the amount of money we spend.”

His next comments sparked an outcry among many viewers.

“The teachers … have every problem coming to them,” Mr. Biden continued. “We have to make sure that every single child does, in fact, have three, four, and five-year-olds go to school – school, not daycare, school. We bring social workers into homes and parents to help them deal with how to raise their children. It’s not that they don’t want to help. They don’t know quite what to do. Play the radio. Make sure the television – excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night.”

According to Independent, some believed that Biden’s statements implied “that Black parents don’t know how to raise their own children.” Many took to social media to express their outrage toward the comments, including comedian and A Black Lady Sketch Show cast member Ashley Nicole Black.

“So many problems with this,” Black wrote on Twitter. “He repeated a racist stereotype (using a debunked study). He still has a record player … But the pettiest problem … Does Joe Biden think black parents don’t play their kids music?? Has he MET black people?”

So many problems with this. He didn’t answer the question. He repeated a racist stereotype (using a debunked study). He still has a record player… But the pettiest problem… Does Joe Biden think black parents don’t play their kids music?? Has he MET black people? https://t.co/2qMLU7EcP2 — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 13, 2019

This is not the first time Biden has gotten in trouble for his tasteless comments on race. In the past he has spoken highly about working with known segregationists early in his career and even said “poor kids are just as talented as white kids.” He still holds a substantial lead among the 2020 Democratic candidates, but it is unclear if his recent comments will cause him to slip in the polls.