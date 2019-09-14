Since his death, Prince fans have been able to listen to music that the legendary artist had previously kept hidden away. It looks like more music will continue to be released, and there is no foreseeable signs of the musical flood stopping.

Before his death, Prince was notoriously private, and very protective of his music with most of it unavailable on YouTube and streaming platforms.

Now fans can stream most of his hits on those platforms. They will now be able to listen to the notorious The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold), which as previously reported by TheGrio.com was exclusively released in 1995 as a gift to elite guests at the Versace collection at the 1995 Paris Fashion Week, available only as a limited number of cassette tapes. The tapes were to be a promotional companion to his then-upcoming album “The Gold Experience.”

NME reports that The Versace Experience is not the only album that will be reissued next week; fans can expect to also have access to 1996’s Emancipation and the same year’s Chaos And Disorder, which was the last album Prince released under his contract with Warner Bros. and was one that the musician long refused to reissue. The three CD triple albums are also slated to be released on September 20 as a six LP set.

Also, fans can rejoice in the reissue of the 1999 album, which will include 35 previously unreleased tracks.

Though many have reveled in the late star’s posthumously music releases, last month, his estate won a huge battle in the continued fight to control his music. Millions of dollars in restitution was given to Prince’s estate last month after they accused Eye Records of bootlegging his music when the label released 18 compilations of Prince’s live performances and previously unreleased tracks without rights to the music. NME reported that Prince’s estate wanted $2 million for each alleged trademark violation, but were awarded $7 million.