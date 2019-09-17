John Legend is joining the cannabis boom by partnering with the company behind the top best-selling THC edibles in California.

The EGOT winner is now an investor in the San Mateo-based Plus Products Inc. and will advocate for the company’s first-ever 100% hemp CBD product line.

“I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” Legend said in a statement, per THR “I was drawn to the Plus team because they’re an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they’re committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated.”

Plus’ new CBD line includes edible gummies in three distinct flavors: BALANCE in Blueberry flavor, UPLIFT in Grapefruit flavor, and SLEEP in Blackberry Tea flavor. All three products are available for purchase through the Company’s website. The blackberry tea was developed in conjunction with e-commerce sleep product giant Casper.

“We established our reputation in edibles by offering customers a consistent and precisely-dosed gummy using high-quality extracts,” stated Jake Heimark, CEO and co-founder of PLUS. “Our CBD line will build off that expertise, and the earned trust we’ve established, while offering a new experience for consumers designed to help them find their just right.”

Neil Parikh, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Casper said the company is “always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc — from sunset to sunrise.” He noted that “CBD sleep gummies brings a new way to relax and rest to those who need it.”

Legend joins other artists who are dominating the cannabis industry, such as brand reps Snopp Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, who became a chief brand strategist behind the San Jose-based Caliva company in July. Whoopi Goldberg and rapper Post Malone have their own cannabis products and companies, and back in 2016, hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman invested in an app called Blaze Now, which provides users with the location of nearby dispensaries, delivery services, vape shops, and doctors.