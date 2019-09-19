Nearly a decade after her untimely death, Whitney Houston’s fans will be able to see her in concert one more time, or at least her digital likeness.

A new hologram will tour will bring a digitized version of the “I Will Always Love You” songstress to European stages before making a Fall 2020 run of American dates.

The hologram tour has been dubbed An Evening with Whitney and will have fan favorites such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” and “The Greatest Love of All.” The digital version of the late icon will be supported by a live band, back-up singers and dancers.

People detail the hologram is created by BASE Hologram who are calling the tour a “celebration of her best work.” Famed choreographer Fatima Robinson will be in charge of production, who has previously worked with other icons like Rihanna and Kanye West.

Whitney was a musical trail-blazer and I’m extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor,” Robinson said in a statement.

Fans of Houston who may be concerned about a realistic performance, the tour has been called an “authentic Whitney experience” by her sister-in-law and estate executor Pat Houston.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a ‘wow factor’ that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” she said. “Whitney is not with us but her music will live with us forever.”

If you are in North America and hoping to experience An Evening with Whitney without waiting until the fall, there will be one show in Mexico on January 23. The tour will then make its run through Europe in April, touching down in the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia and more. The dates for the fall have not been announced.

Along with the tour, Houston’s estate announced a new album, which will have unreleased work and the possibility of a musical.