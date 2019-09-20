When Rihanna decided to have a show during New York Fashion Week for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line, you already knew it was going to be a problem. Ms. Fenty did not disappoint.



On top of what was already expected to be a must-see event, Rihanna showcased her biz hustle and brokered a deal with Amazon Prime to have the show streamed on the platform a week after the production.



That way, those of us who didn’t have those New York Fashion Week invites flowing could still indulge in the beauty of this event and what a treat it was!

The Amazon special opens with Rihanna talking about how she chose the models and dancers for the show. “I’m looking for unique characteristics and people that aren’t usually highlighted in the world of fashion as it pertains to lingerie and what society deems as sexy,” the Grammy winning singer said while sitting in the back of a car.

Jennifer Rosales, the Senior Vice President of the Savange Fenty Corp, echoed Rihanna’s sentiments. “There’s no target audience. It’s for everyone. Everything she does is for everyone. She wants everyone to feel beautiful, empowered, and have that strength within them to become the best version of themselves,” said Rosales who has frequently been photographed with Rihanna over the years.

From the footage that goes from London to New Zealand to New York, the behind-the-scenes footage makes it clear that Rihanna is very hands on with Savage X Fenty and this show was no exception. She can be seen touching fabrics, helping with models, rehearsing choreography, and taking meetings at all hours of the day and night.



The final result was a fashion, music and beauty extravaganza.

From its launch in 2018, Savage X Fenty has prided itself on being inclusive in every way. The New York Fashion Week show encapsulated that mission.

Those fashion shows that are just a bunch of sad looking models stomping down the runway and it’s over in six minutes? Yeah, this wasn’t that. At all.



The Savage X Fenty Show was color, beauty, movement, music, dance, and most of all, sexiness. Rihanna and a group of dancers opened the show on mannequin-like pedestals with energetic movements and sexy poses.



In addition to a slew of lesser known (and gorgeous) models and dancers of every ethnicity and body-type, The mostly high-energy show featured a slew of celebrity appearances and performances from the likes of Big Sean, Normani, DJ Khalid, Laverne Cox, Migos, Halsey, Tierra Whack and more.



With the dancers and models bending, popping, and shaking in Savage X Fenty apparel the whole time, it’s obvious that whatever people plan to do in the lingerie, it can handle the stress.



At a little under an hour to watch, the Amazon special is more than worth the time to watch. Plus, the new line is available right now. What will you be doing with your Savage X Fenty?



