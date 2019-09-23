A teen who reportedly had aspirations to play in the NBA was gunned down over a pair of Nike Air Jordans’ that another teen wanted off his feet.

On Wednesday, the family of 14-year-old boy Treaujalaune Lornes said he was killed after he got into a heated argument at a car wash with another teen over his footwear. The argument continued at a house nearby where Treaujalaune was reportedly shot on the stairs, Denver7 reports.

The teen died after being rushed to a local hospital.

The alleged shooter, who cannot be named was charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public officials and juvenile in possession of a handgun, according to reports.

The family has launched a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs.

The family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil on Friday.