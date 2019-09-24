Two years after Matt Lauer was booted from NBC over sexual misconduct allegations, the former TV host, 61, is reportedly set to serve up a bombshell interview with his former Today Show colleague Tamron Hall.

“Matt and Tamron were both fired by The Today Show and both have an ax to grind,” a source told Straight Shuter. “Matt was canned because of his outrageous sexual history and Tamron got the boot to make room for Megyn Kelly.”

According to the insider, Lauer turned to Hall to tell his tale as he believes she will allow him to do so freely without attacking him.

READ MORE: Florida cop who arrested 6-year-old girl over school tantrum fired

“Matt is looking for someone to interview him in the best possible light and Tamron is at the top of that list, plus she’s an ex-colleague. Considering the topic Matt will be talking about, he must sit down with a woman,” continued the source.

TheGrio previously reported on Lauer being fired from Today back in November 2017, after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Lauer issued an apology after his exit.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement read on-air by his former “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie. “To people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Lauer also noted that “some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

READ MORE: As Amber Guyger, the former cop who killed Botham Jean, stands trial, his sister seeks justice

“I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.”

After being axed by NBC, Lauer’s wife Annette Roque, filed for divorce and it was finalized on September 6, 2019.

“There are two tell-all books coming out soon about Matt’s behavior and he wants to get ahead of them. At this point the goal isn’t to revive his career, it’s to not lose his kids. The man has lost everything, all his has left is his children. Tamron is a mother and she will give Matt a fair shot on her new hit daytime show,” concluded the insider.