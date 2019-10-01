A beer vendor in Florida was arrested this last weekend after authorities say he used a Square reader to charge more than $700 to a fan’s credit card during a Miami Dolphins game.

According to a local ABC affiliate, Nathaniel Collier is now facing charges of third-degree grand theft and possession of a skimming device.

READ MORE: Trump targets immigrant families with harsh policy requiring them to choose between social services or permanent residency

The arrest affidavit states that the victim ordered ordered two beers during Miami’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers and gave Collier his credit card to pay for them and nothing else. However, police say Collier took that as an opportunity to use his personal card reader to charge the customer a whopping $724.

The victim had no idea the violation had taken place till he was was notified of the charges by his bank a short time later.

Sunday, Collier was taken into custody while at Hard Rock Stadium without incident. He also had a Square credit card reader in his possession at the time of his arrest.

READ MORE: Man gets prison for threats made to Black Harvard commencement event

Rocket Man, the subcontractor that employs Collier, provided Local 10 News with a statement regarding the incident and his subsequent arrest, stating, “As the chosen provider of walking vendors across dozens of stadiums, we take the matter of security extremely seriously, and train and monitor our vendors to safeguard our customers. Our onsite supervisor contacted the authorities immediately upon learning of the overcharge on what was Mr. Collier’s unauthorized personal device. The credit card company issued a full refund and the guest incurred no loss. The suspect’s employment has been terminated. As this is an open legal action, we cannot offer further comment.”