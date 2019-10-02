Has recently separated mega-star Adele found love in the arms of UK rapper Skepta?

According to The Sun, both British entertainers are from the area of Tottenham, and have reportedly been in regular contact since Adele’s marriage ended back in April.

“Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” one source claimed to the publication.

READ MORE: Stephanie Mills holds nothing back about the whitewashing of R&B and the Kardashians

It’s even been speculated that less than two weeks ago she she was on hand to help the emcee celebrate his 37th birthday during a night out at the Crystal Maze experience in London.

“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day,” the insider continued. “They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

The 31-year-old has a son Angelo from her previous relationship and he turns seven later this month. Skepta is also slated to became a father in November.

READ MORE: GOOD NEWS – Single mom of five who went viral in law school graduation photo passes the bar

EXCLUSIVE Adele has been on a number of dates with grime star Skepta after splitting with husband Simon Konecki. Friends "are hoping – and predicting – they could be a great couple" https://t.co/UorDtSq5SK pic.twitter.com/13KbGkLihd — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) September 30, 2019

Back in 2016 — real name Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr — told ES Magazine, “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check. She speaks to me about how things are going.”

That same year Adele posted a picture of him with the caption, “Tottenham Boy” alongside a heart emoji. Skepta retweeted the post with the words “love you” and a red rose emoji.

“She gassed me up,” he admitted three months later. “One day I was just chilling and she [tweeted] a picture that said ‘Tottenham boy’ and she’s from Tottenham as well. I was actually going to quit music that day, that was one of the sickest things ever. She’s like the lady of Tottenham.”

READ MORE: OPINION – Leave ‘New Jack City’ out of your crappy remake machine, Hollywood

This year, Adele split from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, 45, after being together since 2011. And it’s been reported that Skepta ended his brief relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell early last year after she discovered another woman was expecting his daughter, River.

The source says the two friends, “have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up,” and that may be where romance blossomed. Monday evening a spokesman for Adele said the singer had, “No reply at this time.”