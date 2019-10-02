One woman’s playful idea almost got her mauled after she jumped into the lion’s den at the Bronx Zoo.

—Portland woman kicked out restaurant for making whites uncomfortable files lawsuit—

A video clip went viral of an unidentified woman entering the lion’s cage, and enticing him by waving her arms as if he were there to play patty cake.

Folks on social media quickly sized the woman up, The NY Post reports.

“I’m sorry, but that’s dumb,” Andrea Arndt said a comment on the video post.

“Why would you do this? What drug was she on to make her dance around a lion like that? It may be a zoo, but it’s still a wild animal.”

“Why would she want to do that? It’s dangerous,” said a mom Kelly Hawkins.

“Imagine something had happened and she’d been mauled in front of a bunch of little kids?”

Another woman, Andres Rivera, 22, said the woman clearly “was asking for it.”

“The fence is there for a reason,” Rivera said. “I don’t know if you’ve seen the new ‘Lion King’ remake, but, spoiler alert, one of the lions is killed by another lion.”

While the video appears to look like there was easy access to the lion, a 15-foot moat in fact separated the animal from the zoo attendees.

Another person commented making light of the situation.

“Lion is like“what the heck is that, i’m not interested in you lady. Can somebody pls take her out my wife is not going to like it.”

—Lynched Black Barbie found at Chicago high school sparks probe, soul searching

Zoo personnel were upset about the incident.

“This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death,” zoo officials said in a statement Tuesday.

“Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

Others on Twitter got some big laughs out of the woman’s crazy stunt.

There are lot easier ways to commit suicide than this. That Lion was looking like “Will someone get this crazy motherfucker out of my habitat” #Bronxzoo https://t.co/Jc37IBpVRJ — AfroWave (@WaveAfro) October 2, 2019