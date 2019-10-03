The thought-provoking Netflix series “Dear White People,” has been renewed for it’s fourth and final season, Deadline reports.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix,” said the show’s creator Justin Simien. “This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

The news of the show’s final pick-up was shared on social media by lead actor Marque Richardson. He announced on a FaceTime group chat to his co-stars news that DWP will see another season.

The Netflix series which is an offshoot of the 2014 movie, was created by Simien who also doubles as executive producer.

The satire follows a group of African American students at a fictitious predominately white Ivy League Winchester University as they deal with issues of race, politics and identity.

Simien originally launched a crowdfunding campaign to get the “Dear White People” movie off the ground, using his tax return to create a trailer. The movie won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay and a Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. It grossed $4.4 million dollars at the Box Office, according to IMDB.com.

Simien expressed joy and a bit of humor after news of the deal went public.

“I’m so grateful to have this platform — not only to give a voice to those too often unheard in our culture, but to also tell great stories from new points of views,” Simien previously told The Hollywood Reporter.